Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 279,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 323,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
