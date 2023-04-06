Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 279,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 323,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

