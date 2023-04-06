Secret 24-Hour Volume Reaches $249,264.99 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Secret has a market cap of $43.71 million and $249,264.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 238.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00153908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003518 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00835429 USD and is down -25.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110,437.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

