Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.47. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 387,085 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.