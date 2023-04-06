Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.47. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 387,085 shares trading hands.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
