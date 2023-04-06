SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,479 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

