SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

