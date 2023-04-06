SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

