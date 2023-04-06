Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
STTK stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
