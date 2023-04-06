Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

STTK stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,480,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 137,958 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,776 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

