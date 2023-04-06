Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

STTK stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,480,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 137,958 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,776 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.