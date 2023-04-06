ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Cut to $33.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. Research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

