Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.50

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 117406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

