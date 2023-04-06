Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 513,607 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

