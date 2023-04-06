Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 900.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

