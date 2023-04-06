Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.