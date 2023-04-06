Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 1.1% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.
ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
