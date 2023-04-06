Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.94 and last traded at $72.47. Approximately 205,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 683,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,935. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

