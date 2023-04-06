SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading Down 2.3%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 352,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

