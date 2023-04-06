Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 20,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 71,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Singularity Future Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGLY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Singularity Future Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singularity Future Technology in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

