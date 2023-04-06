Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

