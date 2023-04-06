SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

