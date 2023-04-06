SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of GT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

