SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $262,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

