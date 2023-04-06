SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $238,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $16,683,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 643.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 493,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.