SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 237 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $99.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

