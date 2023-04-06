SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $228.99. The stock has a market cap of $548.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

