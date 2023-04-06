SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,482 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

