Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.
Slate Office REIT Stock Down 33.9 %
Shares of SLTTF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
