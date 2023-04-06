Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 33.9 %

Shares of SLTTF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.