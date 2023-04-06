Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
