SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.78. 4,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

