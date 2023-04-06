SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.78. 4,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.
About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF
The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.