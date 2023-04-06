Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 1,581,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,738,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 7.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 169.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,509 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $161,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

