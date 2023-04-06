Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio Purchases 500 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $18,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.