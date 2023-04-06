Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio Purchases 500 Shares

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $18,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Source Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

