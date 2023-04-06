Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.50

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 17065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.03.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

