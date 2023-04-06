Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 4,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile
The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.
