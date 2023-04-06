SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,080 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $26.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

