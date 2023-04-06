SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Position Decreased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 182,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter.

DWX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 13,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $530.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

