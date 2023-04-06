Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.57

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $11.90. Spok shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 493,989 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,179.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 21.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
