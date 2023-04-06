Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.43 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23), with a volume of 36,395 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Sportech in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

