SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) versus Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Head-To-Head Survey

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.60 -$13.08 million N/A N/A Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringBig.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 609.67%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Elcom International.

Summary

SpringBig beats Elcom International on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

