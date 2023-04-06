Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 66,704 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $36.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $934.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

