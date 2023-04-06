Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Anupam Pahuja Sells 3,000 Shares

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Anupam Pahuja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,115.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anupam Pahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Anupam Pahuja sold 2,844 shares of Startek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,603.52.

Startek Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

