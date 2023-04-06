Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Anupam Pahuja Sells 3,000 Shares

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Anupam Pahuja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,115.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anupam Pahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Anupam Pahuja sold 2,844 shares of Startek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,603.52.
Startek Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Startek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Startek (SRT)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.