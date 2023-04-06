State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $97.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.35.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile



State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

