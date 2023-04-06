Steph & Co. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon stock remained flat at $42.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,792. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

