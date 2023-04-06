Steph & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.75. The stock had a trading volume of 743,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,590. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

