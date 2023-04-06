Steph & Co. Has $479,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steph & Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

USB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,636,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

