Steph & Co. Has $647,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.43. 820,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,818. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average of $203.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.