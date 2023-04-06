Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

