Steph & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,569,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

