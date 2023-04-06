Steph & Co. Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $45,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,799. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.