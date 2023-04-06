Steph & Co. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.