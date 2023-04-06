Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 63,004 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ambarella worth $40,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 141,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,328. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

