Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0 %

DXCM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.70. 281,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

