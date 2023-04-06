Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,817 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of RBC Bearings worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

About RBC Bearings

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

